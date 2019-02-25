Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘Lucky to be alive’ after wreck

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former Kentucky star Karl-Anthony Towns says he’s lucky to be alive after he and a trainer were in a wreck last week.
ESPN reports the Minnesota Timberwolves center said a car he was in was sitting still on the highway, when it was rear ended by a tractor-trailer going 35-45 miles per hour.
“It could have been much worse,” Towns said. “In all honesty, I probably should not have made it out like I did.”
Towns was put in concussion protocol after the wreck last Thursday, and missed the T-Wolves games against the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.
“The accident could have went, I’d say I had a 5 percent chance of making it out alive,” Towns said. “I hit the 5 percent mark. I’d say 4 percent was to be seriously injured, and 1 percent was to be minorly injured, and I came out in the 1 percent.”
According to the ESPN report, Towns was cleared from the protocol and will play for Minnesota when they take on the Sacramento Kings Monday night.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.