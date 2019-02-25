Man charged in Elizabethtown shooting deaths pleads not guilty

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A not guilty plea was entered Monday on behalf of a man charged with the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Elizabethtown.
Shadrach Peeler is accused of the murders of Cherie Turner, 34, and Subash Ghale, 40, and the shootings of Prayash Baniya, 31, and Nadia Browne, 34, on Feb. 21.
According to an arrest slip, Peeler was seen on surveillance video shooting Ghale, Baniva and Browne at the T Mart, located at 600 North Miles Street.
Turner’s body was found near Peeler’s home on West Wafield Street.
Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman John Thomas said on Monday Baniya remained hospitalized and was listed in stable condition.
Browne was released from the hospital the day of the shooting.
Peeler has been lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Monday, a judge said Peeler was believed to be a danger to the community. His bond remains at $2 million.
Peeler is scheduled to appear back in court on March 8.
