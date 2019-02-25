$3 million winning KY Lottery ticket sold in Louisville

$3 million winning KY Lottery ticket sold in Louisville
For the first time in ten years, Kentucky Lottery's logo has a new look
By Makayla Ballman | February 25, 2019 at 12:45 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 12:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville couple is now $3 million richer after buying a lottery ticket over the weekend.

The winning couple, who wished to remain anonymous, was running errands Sunday when they stopped off at Murphy USA #7533 on Raggard Road in Louisville to buy one of the new 30 Scratch-off tickets called Break Fort Knox.

They played the ticket in their car. On the ticket, they matched the winning number seven to a seven in their numbers area.

“My husband scratched off the first two numbers of the prize amount and handed the ticket to me,” she said in a press release. “I looked at it and was like, ‘Yay, we won $30,000!’ But then I scratched off the rest and saw more zeroes. I started jumping up and down in the car,” she said. Her husband said he started to get teary-eyed. “The people parked next to us probably thought we were nuts,” he said.

“This is such a blessing,” she said.

“It was so surreal to wake up this morning a millionaire,” she told lottery officials. “Today is the day our lives change forever.”

The couple chose to take the cash option amount of $2,244,000. After taxes, they received a check for $1,593,240. They plan to invest the winnings, but also plan on taking their kids on vacation and starting a fund for college.

Murphy USA will receive a bonus of $22,400 for selling the winning ticket.

Three other $3 million top prizes remain in the game.

The new tickets went on sale for the first time on Friday.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.