Mother charged after leaving nearly naked toddler in car outside of hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mother was arrested after police reported her toddler standing out of an open sunroof of a parked car, alone at Baptist Hospital Louisville.
Shana Lee Meyer, 25, was arrested Sunday after she approached the registration desk of the hospital looking for her two-year-old daughter, according to Louisville Metro Police.
It was reported that Meyer left her child inside the car while she made a food delivery, working as a Door Dash Delivery driver. It was 40 degrees outside with heavy gusts of winds when the child was found wearing only a diaper, according to LMPD. A person walking in the parking lot saw the toddler, opened the unlocked car, wrapped her in a blanket and took her inside the emergency room.
Meyer told police she was only gone for a "short time."
The toddler's father was called to pick her up. Emergency room nurses cleaned the two-year-old who had dirt, food and pen marks on her body, according to LMPD.
The child told nurses and LMPD, "Mommy didn't come back", according to Meyer's arrest report.
Meyer is charged with abandonment of a minor and child neglect. Her body is set at $25,000. Her next court date is scheduled for March 7.
