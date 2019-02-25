Police investigating threat concerning Spencer County school

SPENCER COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Police are investigating a report of a threat concerning a Spencer County school.
Spencer County Schools assistant superintendent Chuck Able said he heard about an indirect threat about a potential shooting at Spencer County High School around 6 a.m. Monday.
Law enforcement was notified and has been investigating the threat.
“We feel like it’s a hoax, but we are erring on the side of safety. We have an increased law enforcement presence in the building, officers are investigating and circulating in the halls to make sure students are safe,” Able said.
