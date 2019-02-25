Police: Man tried to start fire inside bedroom

VINE GROVE, KY (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after police said he tried to light the bedroom of his home on fire.
According to an arrest slip, Charles Scott soaked the bedroom of his home in lighter fluid and attempted to light it with matches after he learned his girlfriend may have been unfaithful.
Police said Scott was intoxicated and his girlfriend was home at the time.
Officers said Scott’s girlfriend tried to stop him for starting the fire and he hit her with fists, his feet and a table.
Scott was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and charged with arson and assault.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.