Reed: UofL still suffering from breakdown in Duke game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Around town it is commonly believed that the University of Louisville has been infected with a strange catatonic disease that has jeopardized the team’s hopes for postseason glory unless researchers can suddenly find an antidote.
Known as Zion Stress Syndrome, the disease struck the Cardinals on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 12, when they held a 23-point lead over Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils in the KFC Yum! Center.
Suddenly Coach Kevin Mack’s players had what appeared to be a nervous breakdown. Extraordinary for 32 minutes, they came unglued by Duke’s refusal to go gently into the cold winter night. Shots would not drop, passes went into Duke hands and Zion reigned supreme.
When it was mercifully over, Duke had a 71-69 victory and Louisville had a bunch of guys owning a defeat that will live forever in Cardinal infamy. And nobody could explain exactly what happened and why.
In the three games since, the team has played as if in a trance, except for the first half last Saturday against Virginia, when the Cards momentarily seemed to suddenly recall where they were and what they were supposed to be doing.
But then Zion Syndrome returned, causing the Cards to turn a 10-point halftime lead into a 12-point loss. They were as bad in the second half as they were in a shaky one-point win over Clemson and a humiliating meltdown against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.
So now here they are, three games remaining in the regular season, and everybody is wondering if, psychologically, they can get over the loss to Duke. The feeling is that Duke left town with more than a win; it left with the Cards’ heart and confidence.
Down the road, of course, is another team that was similarly devastated by the Blue Devils. Way back on Tuesday, Nov. 6, Kentucky met Duke in Indianapolis and got slapped around, 118-84. Never had UK scored 84 and lost by 32.
The denizens of Big Blue Nation exploded in outrage and shock, blaming everybody but Barack Obama for the debacle. Some seemed almost ready to write off the season, which drew the ire of UK Coach John Calipari.
Pointing out repeatedly that it was only one game and promising his latest one-and-done-dominated team would still be in the national title hunt at season’s end, Calipari began to rebuild his players’ confidence. He got an assist when sophomore guard Quade Green transferred to Washington, forcing him to turn point guard over to multi-talented freshman Ashton Hagans.
Suffice it to say that Hagans has played the position, on both ends of the floor, with more verve and flair than Green ever showed.
The final piece fell into place when 6-8 sophomore PJ Washington began doing the nation’s best impersonation of Duke’s Williamson, dominating defenses with a variety shots, relentless rebounding and good passing off double teams.
And guess what?
The latest Associated Press rankings have Duke at No. 3 and UK at No. 4. They trail Gonzaga and Virginia, but there are serious questions about the strength of Gonzaga’s schedule and Virginia’s ability to play its best in the NCAA tournament.
Calipari deserves serious consideration as national Coach of the Year. He took the heat and never let it get to him. He rebuilt his players’ confidence. He pushed them to get better with every game.
Granted, UK had more time get over its Duke shock. The Cards have no such luxury. They must find another way to snap out of their Duke-induced coma and once again become the team that owns wins over Seton Hall, Michigan State, and North Carolina.
Even if Mack is a good psychologist, as coaches go, he can’t do it for them. It must come from the players and what they want their legacy to be. A 20-win season and NCAA bid will not be enough to make them be remembered as special. To the contrary, they always would be remembered as the team that fell apart against Duke.
But if they can sweep the last three-regular season games (and Virginia at Charlottesville on March 9 is about as forbidding as it gets), win at least a couple of games in the ACC tournament and advance at least to the NCAA’s round of 16, well, that would be an entirely different matter.
It would be nice if Mack could just snap his fingers in front of his players’ face and have them all snap out of their comas. But when you blow a big one as badly as they did against Duke, it’s much harder to get back your mojo.
Just as Calipari constantly warned UK fans to not give up on the current team, so should UofL fans not write off his season quite just yet. A light bulb still might come on. A cure for Zion Stress Syndrome might be found.
Hey, the calendar will turn to March soon, and we all know anything can happen in March. Who knows? We might even get some warmth and sunshine.
Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter from Louisville who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.
