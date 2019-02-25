Registration for Inaugural Sgt. Bertram Memorial 5K-9 now open

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - Registration is now open for the inaugural Sgt. Bertram Memorial 5K-9.
All proceeds will benefit the Bertram family in blood and in blue, and will allow them to travel to Washington D.C. as Bertram’s name is entered onto a national memorial with other fallen officers.
You can bring your dogs to walk or run the route with you at Charlestown High School on April 20 at 9 a.m.
The registration fee is $30 per runner/walker. Pre-register by Wednesday, April 3rd and receive a free Sgt. Bertram Memorial T-shirt. Kids 10 & under register for free, but the T-shirt is not included. Registration is available up to the day of the race, however the T-shirt will not be included with the registration. T-shirts can be ordered up to and including the day of the event but won’t be in stock until after the conclusion of the race, approximately 14 days.
Registration fee for participating dogs is $5.00 per dog. Immunization records must be provided and retractable leashes are prohibited, (for the safety of the runners/walkers). More information can be found here, including the downloadable registration form as well as other rules and guidelines.
Registration forms can also be obtained in person at the Charlestown Police Department during normal business hours, (Monday-Friday 8AM to 4PM). Completed registration forms should be sent back to the Charlestown Police Department by following the instructions on the registration form.
Extra shirts can be ordered via the registration form as well.
