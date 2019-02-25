Reid Detmers: UofL ace named ACC Pitcher of the Week

Reid Detmers was named ACC Pitcher of the Week (Source: Jeff Reinking/UofL Athletics)
By Annie Moore | February 25, 2019 at 4:50 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 9:26 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a dominant performance against Brown on Friday afternoon, UofL pitcher Reid Detmers was named ACC Pitcher of the Week.

Detmers threw seven no-hit innings, and recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in the Cards first game of the double-header Friday.

The sophomore retired the first 16 batters he faced, and issued his first walk with one out in the top of the sixth inning.

Louisville won that game 7-0, and swept the three-game series against the Bears.

In two starts, Detmers has allowed one run in 12 innings with 14 K’s.

UofL next hosts Xavier on Tuesday at 3 p.m..

