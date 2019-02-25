Reid Detmers: UofL ace named ACC Pitcher of the Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a dominant performance against Brown on Friday afternoon, UofL pitcher Reid Detmers was named ACC Pitcher of the Week.
Detmers threw seven no-hit innings, and recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in the Cards first game of the double-header Friday.
The sophomore retired the first 16 batters he faced, and issued his first walk with one out in the top of the sixth inning.
Louisville won that game 7-0, and swept the three-game series against the Bears.
In two starts, Detmers has allowed one run in 12 innings with 14 K’s.
UofL next hosts Xavier on Tuesday at 3 p.m..
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.