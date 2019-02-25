SnowTALK! Monday Edition

Evolving to the cold: stark differences in the modeling when it comes to low pressure move in Wednesday-Friday night. It actually involves a few low pressures. Most of the foreign models are weak with this energy and give us modest rain and perhaps some wet snow changes. The American model (GFS) is more aggressive with the development of these systems and leads to more of a heavy rain/severe weather setup. With the lack of good blocking in the Atlantic, the weaker flow makes more sense right now. This will take a couple more days to fully resolve as timing differences in each of these pieces is leading to the wide range of possibilities.