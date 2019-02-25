Social media threats reported at 2 area high schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Investigators are looking into threats allegedly made about two high schools on social media.
A Kentucky State Police spokesman said that late Sunday night, a threat was made toward Spencer County High School, and was reported to KSP.
Spencer County Schools Assistant Superintendent Chuck Able issued the following statement early Monday morning:
“We feel like it’s a hoax, but we are erring on the side of safety. We have an increased law enforcement presence in the building, officers are investigating and circulating in the halls to make sure students are safe.”
The other threat “may have been connected to Waggener High School” in St. Matthews, a JCPS spokeswoman said.
“Additional police were on campus this morning as a precaution,” the spokeswoman wrote in an email to WAVE 3 News. “Law enforcement is investigating. School is operating on their normal schedule.”
A spokesman for the St. Matthews Police Department said the threat may have been made over Snapchat.
“We are taking it seriously by investigating and taking appropriate actions,” he wrote in an email to WAVE 3 News.
