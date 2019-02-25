Southern Indiana group hosts climate change workshop

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonprofit, non-partisan group from southern Indiana, taught others how they can help the environment Sunday.
The workshop was held in New Albany by the Southern Indiana chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
The workshop was all about the nuts and bolts of lobbying against climate change. Workshop presenters shared techniques use when
Their goal is to build relationships with lawmakers--from both parties--to agree on policies that are more earth friendly.
They also had a mini-lobbying training.
“We want to make sure that folks know that they have the power to make a difference. And people have the power by doing many things, like writing letters to the editor, talking with friends and family, talking of course to their elected officials,” Heather Swinney with Citizens’ Climate Lobby said.
Aside from lobbying, people also got to learn about other volunteer opportunities.
