Strong winds hit Tri-State, thousands of power outages reported

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Duke Energy has been hard at work trying to restore power outages to customers in the Tri-State.
At one point Sunday, as many as 11,000 power outages were reported. According to their company’s website, most of the outages will last until the evening.
Several hundred of those outages were in northern Kentucky.
Wind gusts are likely to peak from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then at 5 p.m. they will start decreasing. Westerly wind gusts in the 50s are possible.
Temperatures are expected to hover in the 30s.
Duke Energy said the average time of restoration is three hours.
