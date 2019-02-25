UK stays at No. 4; Gonzaga new No. 1 after Duke loss

(WAVE) - Kentucky stayed at No. 4 for the second straight week in the latest AP rankings out Monday.
Following then-No. 1 Duke’s lopsided home loss to rival North Carolina, UK (23-4) got two first-place votes, but Gonzaga took over atop the poll with 44 of the 64 first-place votes. Duke fell to No. 3.
Virginia, which overcame a 10-point deficit at Louisville on Saturday for a double-digit win, moved up to No. 2. UNC was the third ACC team in the top five, moving up from No. 8.
The Cards (18-10), 1-4 in their last five games, fell out of the poll after being ranked 18th last week.
UK checked in at No. 4 in the Coaches’ Poll as well.
The Wildcats welcome Arkansas on Tuesday and travel to Knoxville for a rematch with Tennessee on Saturday.
Louisville looks to get well with winnable games this week at Boston College on Wednesday, and then at home against Notre Dame on Sunday.
On the women’s side, Louisville (25-2) moved up one spot to No. 3, two spots behind unanimous No. 1 Baylor. Connecticut sits at No. 2.
Kentucky (23-5), meanwhile, jumped from 16th to 11th.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.