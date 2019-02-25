Unintended consequence of tax reform hits winners at the track

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Like a thoroughbred in the final stretch, tax reform passed the 2018 Kentucky legislative session with lightning speed. But in the break-neck excitement of those waning hours of the session, no one noticed how wagering on thoroughbred racing, the state’s most celebrated sport, was about to come under attack.
“I suspect there will be some screaming and gnashing of teeth pretty soon,” said William Meyer, managing partner for the Louisville accounting firm Strothman and Company, who is warning his big gambling clients to prepare for a painful 5% bite on money they may not have.
“You could go to the track, win $10,000, lose that $10,000, walk away from the track with zero and still pay Kentucky tax on the $10,000,” Meyer said.
Big winners at state tracks were always able to soften the tax blow by deducting their losses.
That deduction was eliminated for state tax purposes. It is still in effect for federal taxes.
The mistake is being described as an unintended consequence of tax reform, similar to the unintended tax levied on state charities and non-profits.
Work is being done to correct the tax of charities.
Legislative sources said a similar fix is now also in the works to correct a gambling tax that has the potential to kill incentive to participate in wagering at state horse tracks.
“It is interesting to the extent that we have a major industry in our state that depends on gambling, you eliminate a taxpayer's ability to offset that for state tax purposes,” Christopher Coffman, tax attorney at Frost Brown Todd said.
Fiscal year 2018 saw gamblers wagering $1.59 billion at Kentucky tracks.
