UofL football players bowl with Special Olympics

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville football team is in the thick of spring practice, but took some time recently to give back to the community.
Cards head coach Scott Satterfield posted on Twitter, the team went bowling with Special Olympics.
"It’s just a good environment, a good time, " senior linebacker Malik Staples said. “Just here to have fun and do what we do best, giving back.”
The Cards open the 2019 season against Notre Dame on Monday, September 2.
