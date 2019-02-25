Victim’s family: Suspect in Olive Garden shooting was yelling anti-Mexican insults

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The brother of the victim in the Olive Garden shooting says his brother was a family man.
Jose Munoz, 25, died after being shot inside the restaurant on Outer Loop Saturday around 8:30 p.m.. Police arrested Devone Briggs not too long after.
Jose’s brother Efrain Munoz said the suspect was yelling racially hateful things during the argument.
“He was yelling at them because they are Latino, saying ‘You don’t belong here,’” Efrain said in an exclusive interview.
Efrain says his brother was at the restaurant with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s sister, and her husband and child. Efrain says the suspect was arguing with the sister’s husband when Jose stepped in to break things up. That’s when Efrain says his brother was shot.
He says his brother had just turned 25. He was a hard-working family guy who didn’t party, never used drugs and cared about those he loved. He said Jose was excited about buying a truck and a house for his son in Mexico, and was planning to go back.
He told us their family is very close, and they are heartbroken over the loss of their brother. Jose, he said, was trying to do the right thing and break up the argument, but ended up paying a high price.
Still Efrain told us he has no hate in his heart for the suspect. His parents taught him better, he said. He wants people to know that his brother shouldn't have died just because they are Mexican. Through his brother's story, he hopes people will fight against racism and violence.
The family plans on burying Jose in Mexico. Their family is making arrangements to get his remains there.

