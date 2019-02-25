WAVE Country teen facing second bone marrow transplant

A benefit for Matthew Walker and his family will be held on March 3.
By Natalia Martinez | February 24, 2019 at 11:04 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 11:04 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local teen has battled cancer three times and is facing his second bone marrow transplant.

WAVE 3 News has shared Matthew Walker’s journey and fight, introducing viewers to him and his parents.

We were there for the emotional encounter when Matthew met his bone marrow donor for the first time.

But now, we’ve learned the leukemia is back, trying to rear its ugly head. Matthew is yet again preparing for a second transplant.

Next Sunday, the American Legion post in Sellersburg, Indiana will be hosting a benefit for the Walker family.

There will be music, food, family fun and a silent auction.

The event is from 2-7 p.m., March 3 at the post located at 412 North New Albany Avenue.

Matthew Walker benefit

