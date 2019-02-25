12-year-old arrested in Highland Hills Middle School threat

A 12-year-old was arrested for making threats against Highland Hills Middle School, in Floyd County.
By Makayla Ballman | February 25, 2019 at 2:58 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 3:03 PM

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A young person is under arrest after a threat was made at a Floyd County middle school.

The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation says a threat was made on social media towards Highland Hills Middle School Monday sometime on Sunday.

Families were notified of the threat and law enforcement arrived at the school a short time later.

According to the NAFCS, the person responsible confessed and is currently in police custody. According to WAVE 3 News’ partners, the News and Tribune, a 12-year-old girl was the one who made the threat.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said the child has been transported to the Clark County juvenile detention center with charges pending. She was a former student at the school who Loop said has behavioral issues.

The school district quickly thanked the school officials and police for their quick response.

We greatly appreciate how both Police Departments continuously work with our schools to ensure the safety of our students. Special thanks to the HHMS team for their professionalism and leadership this morning. We are fortunate to have a community that comes together during times such as these to assess, act, and trust one another. Thank you for your trust, patience, and understanding.

