12-year-old arrested in Highland Hills Middle School threat

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A young person is under arrest after a threat was made at a Floyd County middle school.
The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation says a threat was made on social media towards Highland Hills Middle School Monday sometime on Sunday.
Families were notified of the threat and law enforcement arrived at the school a short time later.
According to the NAFCS, the person responsible confessed and is currently in police custody. According to WAVE 3 News’ partners, the News and Tribune, a 12-year-old girl was the one who made the threat.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said the child has been transported to the Clark County juvenile detention center with charges pending. She was a former student at the school who Loop said has behavioral issues.
The school district quickly thanked the school officials and police for their quick response.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.