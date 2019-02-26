Bill to regulate lab-grown meat passes KY House

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Some lawmakers claim fake meat may be the food of the future and they want to prepare Kentucky for it now.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said this was a legislative priority of his this session.
House Bill 311 would require those selling meat created in a laboratory to market it as such.
Bill sponsor Michael Meredith (R-Oakland) said the bill protects Kentucky’s agriculture industries and lets people know what they’re putting in their bodies.
He said seven other states are working on similar legislation. One of those is Indiana.
Under new regulations, if meat is created by in vitro cell cultures outside of animals and not labeled properly, it would be considered mis-branded.
“So that our consumers know when they go to the grocery and the butcher shop, they’re getting a steak or ground beef that’s actually carved off of a cow or that when they go get a chicken wing, they know that it came from a real chicken,” Meredith said.
The bill passed the House with ease Monday. It now moves to the Senate for consideration.
