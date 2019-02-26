7 children, 2 adults escape house fire in Corbin

CORBIN, KY (WAVE) - Seven children escaped a house fire Corbin, Kentucky Tuesday morning.
Knox County Emergency Manager Todd Owens tells WAVE 3 News’ sister station, WKYT that the fire happened on Engineer Street Tuesday morning. A total of seven children and two adults were inside the home.
The mother and one of the children were air lifted to the hospital with burns. Another child was also taken to the hospital for burns, but by ground.
The home is a total loss.
