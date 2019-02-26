Churchill Downs plans job fair for upcoming Derby season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A great way to get a free ticket to this year's Kentucky Derby is to get a job at Churchill Downs.
The historic race track has scheduled a job fair for Saturday.
Churchill and its vendor partners are looking to fill jobs for the nearly six-week-long spring meet that starts on April 27.
The jobs include: Event staff, ushers, security, access control, supervisors, bartenders, captains, servers, bussers, carvers, cooks, concessions, dishwashers, hosts/hostesses, suite attendants, warehouse, valets, tour guides, retail, housekeeping, ticket takers and more.
The job fair takes place in the Aristides Lounge at Churchill Downs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Job seekers should park in the white lot and enter through the paddock gate.
For more information and to register in advance, visit www.staffcalltopost2019.com. Interested candidates with further questions may email Louisville@csc-usa.com or call (502) 410-1555.
