2 found behind Meijer after shooting at officer, hitting police cruiser

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two men are facing charges after police said one of them fired shots at a Louisville Metro Police Department officer and hit her cruiser.
The officer noticed two men inside a suspicious, stolen vehicle behind a motel on Wattbourne Lane at Watterson Trail around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
One of the men shot at the officer and Mitchell said she returned fire.
The vehicle took off and hit the officer’s cruiser.
Police located the stolen vehicle unoccupied in the 4300 block of Dalewood Place. The suspects were found in a tree line behind the Meijer on Hurstbourne Lane.
Both suspects were taken into custody. The names of the suspects have not been released.
Mitchell said the suspects were not injured.
The officer suffered minor cuts and bruises.
The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating.
