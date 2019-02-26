Drones giving bird’s-eye view during inspection of Sherman Minton Bridge

One of the drones being used to inspect the Sherman Minton Bridge lifts off for its mission. (Doug Druschke)
By Charles Gazaway | February 26, 2019 at 3:01 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 3:01 PM

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Engineers will be using drones as they inspect one of the Ohio River bridges carrying traffic between Louisville and Southern Indiana.

The Sherman Minton Bridge, a double-decked span that carries Interstate 64 across the Ohio, is about to undergo a $90+ million rehabilitation and painting project.

The Sherman Minton Bridge, named after a U.S. Supreme Court Justice from Indiana, carries Interstate 64 between Louisville, KY and New Albany, IN. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Indiana Department of Transportation says by using the drones they will be able to get the best views possible of the 56-year-old bridge.

The Sherman Minton Renewal project, which is set to begin in early 2021, is intended to significantly extend the life the bridge. The information gathered by the drones will aid engineers in later inspections and developing repair plans.

INDOT says drivers using the bridge probably won’t see the drones at work. This preliminary inspection phase is expected to take two or three days, depending on weather.

