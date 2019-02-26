Drones giving bird’s-eye view during inspection of Sherman Minton Bridge

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Engineers will be using drones as they inspect one of the Ohio River bridges carrying traffic between Louisville and Southern Indiana.
The Sherman Minton Bridge, a double-decked span that carries Interstate 64 across the Ohio, is about to undergo a $90+ million rehabilitation and painting project.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says by using the drones they will be able to get the best views possible of the 56-year-old bridge.
The Sherman Minton Renewal project, which is set to begin in early 2021, is intended to significantly extend the life the bridge. The information gathered by the drones will aid engineers in later inspections and developing repair plans.
INDOT says drivers using the bridge probably won’t see the drones at work. This preliminary inspection phase is expected to take two or three days, depending on weather.
