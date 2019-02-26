FORECAST: Another dry day with warmer temperatures

ALERTS
- EARLY WEEK: River flooding continues
RIVER LEVELS (2 AM - MONDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge Now: 24.95’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast River Rise: 26.2’ (Wednesday)
- Ohio Lower Gauge Now: 55.92’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast River Rise: 57.2’ (Wednesday)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Today will be another pleasant day with highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures overnight fall into the 30s under mostly clear skies.
Tomorrow clouds increase ahead of a weak front that slides through into early Thursday. Before the front arrives, highs max out near 60°. Precipitation accompanying the front will be relatively light.
Since temperatures across southern Indiana are expected to drop to near/below freezing, these areas may see some light freezing rain initially.
Rain moves out Thursday night.
More rain, and even some snow, returns to the forecast Friday and into parts of the weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY: Partly Sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 55°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; LOW: 34°
WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds; Showers late (20%); HIGH: 60°
RIVER FLOOD IMPACT UPPER GAUGE – NOW 24.95’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 26.3’ by Wednesday
32’ 2nd Street is floodgate is closed.
30’ Utica Pike floods at Duffy’s Landing in Jeffersonville.
29’ Parts of Utica IN flood. Third Street ramp off of I-64 closes. 10th Streets is closed at floodgate.
28’ More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach area is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.
27’ River Road floods at many locations from 3rd St. to Glenview. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Rd. floods at Mellwood Ave. Riverside Dr. floods at many locations.
26’ Mockingbird Valley Rd. floods south of Mellwood Ave.
24.5’ Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams St. and Witherspoon Rd. closes.
23’ Some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd St. to 8th St. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.
LOWER GAUGE – NOW 55.92’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 57.2’ by Wednesday
65’ Parts of US 31W (Dixie Highway) flood from I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) interchange to West Point KY. Riverfront parks in Clarksville and New Albany flood.
59’ Overbrook Rd. floods south of Lake Dreamland Rd.
58’ IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.
55’ Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point KY flood.
