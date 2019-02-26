FORECAST: Brief warm air to build in before Arctic plunge this weekend

ALERTS
- EARLY WEEK: River flooding continues
- Snow potential Sunday
- Single digit wind chills next week
RIVER LEVELS (AS OF 10 AM TUESDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge - Now: 25.25’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast River Rise: 26.2’ (Wednesday)
- Ohio Lower Gauge - Now: 56.18’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast River Rise: 57.2’ (Wednesday)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Filtered sunshine will continue into the afternoon and very high clouds stream overhead. We are still able to warm despite those in the way with highs this afternoon into the 50s.
It will remain chilly and dry tonight with dry weather holding on for much of the daytime period Wednesday. In fact, a warm surge of air Wednesday afternoon will push several locations up to and over the 60 degree mark.
A front moves in Wednesday night to brief spotty showers back into the area that will continue into Thursday. There is still a very small risk for perhaps some ice pellets to mix in early Thursday, but most of this system will be just plain rain.
Another front moves in Friday night/Saturday with more showers. We then turn the dial back to winter as some of the coldest air in weeks moves back into WAVE Country.
FORECAST
REST OF THE AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine. HIGH: 55°
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. LOW: 34°
WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, showers late (20%). HIGH: 62°
RIVER FLOOD IMPACT
UPPER GAUGE – NOW 25.25’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 26.2’ by Wednesday
32’ 2nd Street is floodgate is closed.
30’ Utica Pike floods at Duffy’s Landing in Jeffersonville.
29’ Parts of Utica IN flood. Third Street ramp off of I-64 closes. 10th Streets is closed at floodgate.
28’ More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach area is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.
27’ River Road floods at many locations from 3rd St. to Glenview. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Rd. floods at Mellwood Ave. Riverside Dr. floods at many locations.
26’ Mockingbird Valley Rd. floods south of Mellwood Ave.
24.5’ Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams St. and Witherspoon Rd. closes.
23’ Some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd St. to 8th St. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.
LOWER GAUGE – NOW 56.18’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 57.2’ by Wednesday
65’ Parts of US 31W (Dixie Highway) flood from I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) interchange to West Point KY. Riverfront parks in Clarksville and New Albany flood.
59’ Overbrook Rd. floods south of Lake Dreamland Rd.
58’ IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.
55’ Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point KY flood.
