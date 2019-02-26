Funeral arrangements announced for 13-year-old NKY cheerleader

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 13-year-old northern Kentucky cheerleader who died suddenly Saturday.
Lilliana Schalk’s father posted the arrangements on social media.
Services for the public are being held March 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home at 427 South Fort Thomas Avenue in Fort Thomas.
A private service is being held for family only Saturday morning.
Schalk, an eighth grade student at Highlands Middle School passed away suddenly while in Columbus for a cheerleading competition, Fort Thomas Independent Schools Athletic Director Kevin Nieporte said.
Schalk was a Highlands High School and Premier Athletics NKY cheerleader.
She is described as a studious sweetheart of a teen who was always lifting people’s spirits, on and off the court.
A moment of silence was held for the 13-year-old at a Highlands High School basketball game Monday night.
Lilliana was one of the fiercest cheerleaders in the Tri-State, those who knew her say, and was the first eighth-grader to make it onto the Highlands High School varsity squad.
Nieporte said Schalk began feeling ill while at the competition and her father took her to an emergency room where he says she complained of pain in her pelvis and said her hand went numb.
He said her health quickly deteriorated once in the emergency room.
It’s still unknown what caused Schalk’s sudden and tragic death.
