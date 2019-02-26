Impaired IN church bus driver arrested after crash

LAKE COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - An 82-year-old bus driver for an Indiana church is under arrest after police say he crashed the bus and injured several passengers.
Wilton B. Carr, 82, was driving a bus, owned by Jesus Saves Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, on the Indiana Toll Road Monday night. The group of around 50 people were returning from a trip to Chicago.
Police say Carr drove off the roadway, hit the embankment, made the bus go airborne and then crashed into an embankment between guard rails.
The force of the crash caused several of the passengers to be thrown from their seats. One adult and four children were taken to the hospital, complaining of leg injuries and head and neck pain.
Carr was also taken to the hospital, where police say he failed a certified chemical test.
Carr was arrested and is now facing four OWI charges.
