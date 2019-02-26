KY firefighters ask you to ‘Turn Your Attention to Fire Prevention’

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters from across Kentucky took to the Capitol in Frankfort Tuesday. Their goal was to save lives by rolling out a new fire prevention campaign.
The phrase “Turn Your Attention to Fire Prevention” is something firefighters said they want to become as well known as ‘Click It or Ticket’.
Leaders from the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs and the Kentucky Fire Service Coalition said the state currently ranks 7th in the nation when it comes to fire deaths, adding that nationwide the number of fires has gone down, but they’ve become more deadly.
The “Turn Your Attention to Fire Prevention” campaign aims to focus on awareness, education, and finding solutions that could stop homes from going up in flames.
Those speaking laid out a pair of shoes for each person killed in a fire across the state over the last year.
“In 2018, Kentucky saw 49 lives lost to fire,” Gregg Bayer, KAFC President, said. “This year, we have already lost six. The shoes you see up front recognize in tribute those 49 Kentuckians who perished last year as a result of fire.”
Firefighters said prevention education is critical at a time when many stations are understaffed, and the state fire marshal is underfunded.
