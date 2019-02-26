LMAS, Fish & Wildlife investigate shooting of 2 dogs near recent animal attack sites

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services and the Department of Fish & Wildlife are investigating after two dogs were shot off Old Fegenbush Lane.
According to LMAS, they were contacted sometime Tuesday about an injured cow that had been attacked.
Animal Control is still on scene. They will provide more information officers report back.
LMAS also says the scene of the two shot dogs is not far from the 6000 block Fegenbush Lane, where two donkeys were killed over the weekend.
According to the Department of Fish & Wildlife, they do not believe wild animals were responsible for the deaths of the donkeys. Due to scavengers feeding off the carcasses and the rain over the weekend, the Department of Fish & Wildlife are not able to determine when or how the donkeys died.
The two departments are looking into whether the donkey deaths are related to Tuesdays dog shootings. The two departments continue to canvass the areas and question neighbors who may have heard or seen something related to the donkey deaths.
Right now, it’s unclear if the dogs have died from the shooting.
LMAS says they plan on providing WAVE 3 News more information at a later time, possibly Tuesday evening.
