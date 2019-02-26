Louisville mayor makes passionate plea to raise taxes outside hospital ER

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has been traveling around the city making his case for an insurance tax increase, that would avoid deep budget cuts.
Monday, he made a passionate plea outside the emergency room at University Hospital.
If the tax hike isn’t approved, three ambulances could be cut from service. Fischer said that could delay response time and mean the difference between life and death.
“It’s very easy to generalize and say, ‘I don’t want to pay any new taxes,’” Fischer said. “Well I want you then to think about that young man that’s rolling into this back room back there, that doesn’t have these kind of services around them, whether or not he’s going to make it or not.”
Fischer said with the tax hike, the average Louisville family would pay about $150 more per year for homeowners’ insurance.
