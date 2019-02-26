Louisville Urban League honors black community leaders with unique portraits

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League celebrated black history month by unveiling portraits of six black community leaders on Monday.
But the honorees weren’t chosen at random. They were voted on by those in the Urban League’s Parent Leadership Academy.
Leaders chose for the project include Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds, Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green, JCPS Chief Equity Officer Dr. John Marshall, JCPS Spokeswoman Renee Murphy, JCPS Board Member Diane Porter and UofL Pan African Studies Professor Dr. Ricky Jones.
The portraits were created by local artist Jaylin Stewart.
“I wanted to take the time to dedicate some of our black heroes that we have here in the community that’s doing the work right now to make a change, you know and help families and make things better for us,” Stewart said.
Stewart drew the portraits, then students in the leadership academy painted them.
