Mayor Fischer, LMPD Chief Conrad promote need for proposed tax hike

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer spoke to media once again Tuesday about the impact of potential cuts to public safety in light of the state’s pension crisis.
The city is on the hook for $65 million over the next few years, and Fischer has shared publicly several times in recent weeks what those cuts would look like if Metro Council doesn't pass a proposed tax hike.
Fischer is targeting insurance premium tax hikes in what would be Louisville's first such increase since the 2003 city-county merger.
Home, marine and life insurance premium taxes would be among those to spike. Auto insurance is not a part of Fischer's proposal.
If Metro Council doesn't approve his plan in a March 21 vote, serious cuts to city services are likely.
"We have put forth a gradual revenue plan that would allow us to not have these dramatic cuts, and we're talking about 250 police officers, closing four fire stations, closing four libraries, zeroing out issues like our community ministries, external-agency funding, Fund For The Arts, etc." Fischer said. "You've all seen it. It's quite brutal, but that's what $65 million is."
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad also spoke at the news conference, which took place in the parking lot of the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center, where LMPD recruits conducted a vehicle-operations training session.
“The thought of us dealing with the cuts that have been proposed would involve us not hiring any recruit classes for a year,” Conrad said. “Between the inability to bring in those officers, and the potential to see attrition of 100 to 120 officers over that same time period would have a devastating effect on our ability to be able to address crime in our community.”
