171 mph wind gust recorded at New Hampshire peak

MOUNT WASHINGTON, NH (WMUR/Hearst/CNN) - Monday’s winter storm was one for the record books in New Hampshire. Meteorologists recorded wind gusts of 171 mph on Mount Washington.
All cameras focused on the famous Hays Chart at the Mount Washington Observatory to capture a new record for a February wind gust, blowing away the 1972 measurement of 166 mph.
“We’ve now hit a peak gust of 171 miles per hour. We actually may not be done. We could potentially be seeing wind gusts in that realm for at least a portion of the night here,” said meteorologist Tom Padham of Mount Washington Observatory.
It is the strongest wind recorded since 1985 at the mountain, known as having the “worst weather in the world.”
“Oh yeah! My coffee mug was actually rattling on the table just from the vibration of the building here," Padham said. "The windows were kind of flexing back and forth from the pressure changes with the wind.”
Elsewhere in New Hampshire, wind gusts a fraction of that toppled trees, taking down power lines and closing streets until utility crews could give the all-clear.
They scrambled from one wind damage report to the next most of the day, finding limbs tangled in lines in Derry.
Still, nothing can compete with the gusts testing records on the mountain.
“Equal to a category 5 hurricane is raging outside right now. So, again, incredible,” Padham said.
Meteorologists are still safe because the observatory can handle wind gusts of up to 300 mph.
That’s a good thing. The highest wind speed ever recorded at Mount Washington was 231 mph in 1934, according to the National Weather Service.
