For 2nd time in as many years, homeless person dies during Cincinnati winter

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Advocates are hoping for change after a homeless man died while living on the streets of Cincinnati. It is the second time in two years that a homeless person has died while out in the cold.
For at least six to seven months, Danny Lee Miles is believed to have lived outside of a building in the 1600 block of Race Street in Cincinnati. Members of Maslow’s Army, a non-profit for the homeless, said they encountered Miles several times. They knew the 61-year-old had health problems, so when temperatures plummeted during the polar vortex, they took him out of the cold and into the warmth, at least temporarily.
Not long after that, on Feb. 19, they said he was found dead along Race Street.
“Danny was hoping to get some housing, but it’s too late," said Brian Garry, the Chief Advisor for Maslow’s Army.
This is not the first time that someone has lost their life while living on the streets of Cincinnati. Kenneth Martin died in December 2017. Both of their names are now painted on the side of the Maslow’s Army bus.
“I think it’s our responsibility to put a face behind it and not just for Danny to be a statistic," said Samuel Adams Landis, the President and Co-Founder of Maslow’s Army. “When this becomes a reality, and we lose somebody like Danny, our hearts are broken right away, and we question ourselves, what could we have done differently.”
Miles’ exact cause of death is still unknown. However, Landis and Garry believe that regardless of what happened, Miles should not have died outside alone, in a situation where the cold could have contributed to his death.
“We can choose, as a society, right now, today, that no one is going to suffer or die from living out in the elements," said Garry.
For them, Miles’ passing is more motivation to change how people look at homelessness on a personal level and as a community.
“It’s our hope that one day we’ll have a day center and that they can come there all day long," said Garry.
Landis said that anyone can contact Maslow’s Army if they see someone who appears homeless in need of food, warmth, or any kind of help.
“It may be too late for Danny, but there are hundreds of individuals that are sleeping out here in these conditions," said Landis. "We need the public to be our eyes and ears. Contact us.”
To contact Maslow’s Army or learn more about the organization, visit the non-profit’s website.
There will be a memorial service for Miles on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at 1600 Race Street in Cincinnati.
Maslow’s Army hosts an outreach event every Sunday for people who are homeless. It takes place at 1000 Sycamore Street at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Those struggling with homelessness can receive water, pizza, hygiene products, clothing and free haircuts.
