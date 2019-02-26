1 person shot near gas station in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Louisville’s Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night.
It was reported around 11:30 p.m. near 35th Street and West Broadway, in the area of a Shorty’s Food Mart, MetroSafe confirmed.
Emergency crews found a man shot at the store.
He was rushed to University Hospital. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
