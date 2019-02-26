Plane slides off runway at Bowman Field

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people were aboard a small plane when it slid off the runway at Bowman Field, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Neither of the two people was injured in the incident, which was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A spokeswoman from the Regional Airport Authority said the plane slide off the end of the runway and went through the perimeter fence. MetroSafe confirmed the plane came to a stop on Pee Wee Reese Road in the Seneca Park area.
It’s not clear what caused the incident.
