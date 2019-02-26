IN race car driver accused of assaulting ex in FL hotel room

Davey Hamilton Jr. was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on assault charges.
By Becca Gibson | February 25, 2019 at 11:28 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 11:28 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WAVE) - A race car driver from central Indiana is accused of concocting a story to lure his ex-girlfriend to a hotel, where police said he held her at knife point.

WTHR reported that police said Davey Hamilton Jr., 21, used a different cell phone to offer his ex a job as a brand ambassador for a vodka company.

Promising her $5,000, he flew her to Fort Lauderdale, FL, police said.

Once the woman was in a hotel room, police said Hamilton confronted her in the shower with a knife.

She was able to escape.

Police arrested Hamilton on Saturday after he left the hotel. He’s charged with imprisonment with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.

