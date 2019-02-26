Rep Yarmuth speaks to African-American vets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth visited Monday with dozens of African-American veterans.
This was at the 13th Annual Community Dialogue for African-American Veterans, held at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage on West Muhammad Ali Blvd., in honor of Black History Month.
Mixing politics with community service, Yarmuth received applause when he mentioned Democrats taking over the House, saying his party will serve as a check on the Trump White House.
“We will be pushing back every day against this administration’s abuse of power,” he said to the room full of vets. “Their destruction of the stature of the United States around the world, alienation of our allies, all of the things that are jeopardizing democracy that you served so valiantly to preserve.”
Afterward, the congressman explained why he hosts this event yearly.
“Many of these men and women served in an era, we even had segregated units,” he said. “People didn’t want to serve with African Americans, but they served with all the distinction, valor and bravery that all the other soldiers did. We’re just proud to be able to do this every year. I think the veterans enjoy being together and getting the recognition they so richly deserve.”
