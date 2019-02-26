Shooting reported at Club Cedar in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a shooting in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood on Monday night.
It happened around 10:50 p.m. near the intersection of 26th and Cedar Streets, MetroSafe confirmed.
Police said they found a shooting victim in the area. They believe the person was shot near Club Cedar but was found in another location.
The victim was rushed to University Hospital. He is expected to survive.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
