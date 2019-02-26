SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

Sunday/Monday.. southern system tracks under high pressure to our north. It will move fairly quick which means limits on the snow portion. The track is still varying on I-10 to say I-20. Yes, there will be dry air on its north side. Just warning you on that now. But this does have decent moisture near the track so it has potential. My only other concern here is the blocking of t-storms across the deep south. This may influence the snow shield coverage. Still early in the game but remains a system of interest.