Social media threats reported at 2 KY high schools intended for NY schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Investigators who looked into threats allegedly made about two Kentucky high schools on social media found no connection to area schools.
Kentucky State Police said a social media post was reported to them as a threat of a possible shooting at Spencer County High School and Waggener High School in Louisville.
On Monday, troopers discovered the treat originated from Staten Island, New York.
The threat was actually directed at Tottenville High School and Susan Wagner High School in Staten Island, KSP said.
KSP said a 16-year-old suspect was arrested.
It was a juvenile in Kentucky who saw the social media threat and reported it to police. Troopers said the person who reported the treat misunderstood it.
Spencer County Schools Assistant Superintendent Chuck Able issued the following statement early Monday morning:
“We feel like it’s a hoax, but we are erring on the side of safety. We have an increased law enforcement presence in the building, officers are investigating and circulating in the halls to make sure students are safe.”
A Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman also confirmed they were taking action.
“Additional police were on campus this morning as a precaution,” the spokeswoman wrote in an email to WAVE 3 News. “Law enforcement is investigating. School is operating on their normal schedule.”
A spokesman for the St. Matthews Police Department said the threat may have been made over Snapchat.
KSP was assisted by St. Matthews Police, the FBI, Secret Service, Taylorsville Police Department and Spencer County Sheriff’s Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
