Speed limit increases coming to interstates in Clark, Floyd Counties

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Southern Indiana drivers will soon have the state’s approval to drive faster on some interstates.
In parts of Floyd and Clark Counties, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is following the lead of other states by raising freeway speed limits.
Driving on I-65 or 265 in southern Indiana, it doesn’t take long to find someone going too fast.
“Do you know why I stopped you today sir? Do you know what the speed limit is here?” Sgt. Carey Huls with the Indiana State Police Sellersburg post asked a driver he pulled over for going more than 20 miles over the speed limit.
“It’s 55,” Huls said, talking to the driver about the speed limit. “I had you just under 80 at the initial clock. So you need to watch that speed for me.”
Last year, Huls said ISP wrote more than 7,000 tickets to drivers on I-65 and 265 in Clark County alone.
“Some people are going to just disregard the speed limit and sign regardless, if they’re in a hurry and they’re not going to respect that. Other people just aren’t paying attention,” Huls said. “The signs are well marked. You’d be surprised how times you ask somebody, you just passed four signs telling you to go 55. Their response is, ‘I didn’t see those.’”
Right now, drivers on I-65 South passing through Sellersburg have to slow down, going from 70 miles an hour to 55 miles an hour. INDOT says that will soon change.
Drivers will be able to continue going 70 until they hit the 265 interchange around three miles farther south. From 265 to Exit 1, the new limit will be 65. From Exit 1 to the state line at the bridge, it will rise to 60 miles an hour.
On 265 -- the speed limit will increase from 55 to 65 miles an hour from the Lewis and Clark bridge in Utica all the way to about one mile away from the I-64 interchange in New Albany.
INDOT spokesperson Scott Manning said with the bridges complete and the interstates recently expanded, there’s an increase in traffic on these roads and they want to keep it moving. They’re not expecting any safety issues or increases in crashes as a result, Manning said.
Huls said locally, police will be paying close attention once the change happens because any change on roads can bring challenges.
“We’re concerned, you know,” Huls said. “We want everything to be safe so we’re going to look at it with open eyes and make sure everything is going as planned.”
According to INDOT, there’s not a hard date for the speed limit increases but they’re planning on sometime in the spring. When they do make the increases, Huls said ISP is planning to have extra troopers on the roads.
“I’m just going to give you a warning today. But slow it down for me,” Huls said, handing the driver a warning and walking back to the police car.
Even with the new limits, Huls said, there’s always someone to look out for who wants to push it.
“I can assure you, there will still be speeders in the area and that we will still be out there to catch them," Huls said.
