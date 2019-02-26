UK Police warn students of recent burglaries

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Police at the University of Kentucky want students to be alert following two recent burglaries they believe are related.
UK Police issued a crime bulletin on Monday detailing burglaries reported on Saturday, Feb. 23.
Officers said a man, who hasn’t been identified, was seen in the Gatton Student Center that day going through lockers. Police also said the man stole a purse near the dining area.
Later that day, UK Police said the same man went to Starbucks inside the Healthy Kentucky Research Building and stole several things.
The suspect is a white man, 5′6″ to 5′9″, weighing about 170 pounds with brown hair and facial hair, according to the crime bulletin.
Anyone who recognizes this man or knows anything about the crimes should call UK Police at 859-257-8573.
