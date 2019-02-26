UofL signee Johnson scores 29 as Trinity beats Male 57-47 in 7th Region quarterfinal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Trinity senior David Johnson scored 29 points as Trinity put together a late rally to beat host Male 57-47 in a 7th Region quarterfinal.
The Rocks led 23-18 at the half, but Male came roaring back in the third. Tyren Moore caught fire. His triple got the Dogs within 36-34 and then two free throws from Howard Fleming tied it at 36 after three.
Male struck first in the fourth, a Fleming drive gave them a 38-36 lead. Johnson, a UofL signee, answered with a step back three to put the Rocks up 39-38.
Jake Evans drove in and powered up a left handed layup to put the Dogs back up 40-39.
Up 41-40, Johnson hit another triple for a four point cushion, but Evans answered with a triple to make it 44-43 Trinity.
Johnson’s layup attempt was blocked by Male’s Noah Courtney, Fleming passed ahead to Moore, whose layup just missed, then Courtney couldn’t finish the follow dunk attempt. The loose ball ended up in Fleming’s hands, but Trinity’s Jamil Hardaway got in front of him to draw a charge. An exchange that would loom large.
On Trinity’s next possession, Johnson pump faked, drove and rose up for a two-handed slam and a 46-43 Trinity lead.
It was still 46-43 when Johnson drove again, Courtney went way up for the block but was called for a foul. As he was spinning out of the play, he made a comment that drew a technical foul.
Johnson hit three of the four free throws for a 49-43 lead.
“He’s a special talent, you know he’s a great kid, he’s our hardest worker,” Trinity head coach Mike Szabo said. “He earned the right to play that well. He’s tough as nails.”
Johnson added an offensive rebound and follow and two length of the court assists to close it out. He finished with 29 points as the Rocks advanced 57-47.
“We stayed poised, that’s the thing that we’ve been working on since probably the beginning of this year,” Johnson said. “We tend to get rushed sometimes and play too fast, and I think we did a pretty good job taking care of the ball at the end.”
Trinity advances to a 7th Region semifinal against Eastern on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Valley High School. Ballard and Waggener will meet in 6 p.m. opener.
The 6th Region semifinals are on Wednesday at Valley. PRP and Bullitt East meet at 6 p.m. followed by Butler and Bullitt Central.
