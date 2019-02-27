Activists rally for LGBTQ rights in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Capitol rotunda in Frankfort was full of rainbow colors on Tuesday for a rally for LGBTQ rights.
“Love is love!” Rep. Attica Scott (D-Louisville) said to cheers from the audience.
The fairness rally was organized in support of two LGBTQ initiatives in the Kentucky General Assembly.
While several Kentucky cities have passed fairness laws, two-thirds of the state doesn’t have one.
“If you want to believe that all people are created equal, we cannot fire people from their jobs, kick people out of a restaurant, or deny them housing based on who they love,” Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) said.
Another effort would ban anti-LGBTQ conversion therapy on minors by licensed therapists in Kentucky.
The Fairness Campaign says children who have experienced conversion therapy are eight times more likely to have attempted suicide than their peers.
