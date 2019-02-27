Engine trouble led to plane crash at Bowman Field

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Scary moments for a pilot, his passenger and neighbors near Bowman field after a plane ran off the runway Tuesday night and through a fence toward several homes. Luckily, no one was hurt.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating, telling WAVE 3 News the pilot reported having engine trouble.
The plane crashed through a fence just after 6:30 Tuesday night and came to a stop on Pee Wee Reese Road. Neighbors felt the impact.
David Bowen works nearby at Kingsley Meats and Catering and says he heard the sirens before seeing anything.
“We heard a big commotion with all the sirens and everything we assumed maybe somebody’s house was on fire,” Bowen said.
Bowen said they were just about to close-up for the night when all that commotion started. His daughter knew more than he did because she was watching it live on WAVE 3 News.
“She goes ‘Dad, are you okay?’” Bowen remembered.
“What are you talking about?” Bowen asked.
"'Well there’s a plane that just crashed right there on Pee Wee Reese!'” his daughter answered.
Airport officials were able to offer more information into what happened shortly after the crash.
“It was a piper archer four seater aircraft that slid off the end of the runway and went through the fence line.” Natalie Chaudoin with Louisville Regional Airport Authority said. “The pilot determined that was not the course of action that they wanted to go.”
The FAA says the pilot reported engine trouble.
Darlene Crutcher who lives right behind the crash scene was sick and asleep when her dog woke her.
“My dog barked and I heard a sound like somebody was ruffling through all my garbage cans,” Crutcher said. “When I looked over, it was a plane!”
Once Crutcher saw people helping the pilot and his passenger out, she took photos of them exiting the single engine plane unhurt.
The aircraft is registered to the Louisville Pilots Club, where members share the cost of ownership and maintenance. Members can rent the aircraft at a reduced rate.
"You just never think it’s going to happen, but it was still on the other side of the street, " Crutcher said.
Crutcher says it won’t scare her away from the neighborhood she loves.
The plane was taken to a secure hanger so the FAA can continue its investigation.
