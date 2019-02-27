Father, daughter rescued from apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A father and daughter were rescued after a fire started in an apartment complex.
The fire was reported in the 700 block of Minette Circle around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.
Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department Major Roger Milliner said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and smoke made its way to the second floor where the father and daughter lived.
The person on the first floor was able to get out, but the smoke was too thick for the father and daughter to escape, Milliner said.
Firefighters were able to get the father and daughter out safely. Both were treated for minor smoke inhalation.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
