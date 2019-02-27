Florida Bar investigating Rep. Matt Gaetz over threatening tweet directed at Michael Cohen

(CNN) – Rep. Matt Gaetz is being investigated by the Florida Bar Association, following his threatening tweet about Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former attorney.
The Republican lawmaker sent the tweet on the eve of Cohen’s congressional testimony Wednesday.
It suggested Cohen has mistresses his family is not aware of, and that his wife is “about to learn a lot.”
Gaetz is a member of the Florida Bar, which says it’s now looking into whether the tweet violated its rules.
The state bar investigation is not a criminal probe.
Gaetz later apologized for his tweet and deleted it.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.