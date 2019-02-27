FORECAST: Warm afternoon before cooler weather rolls back in

ALERTS
- THIS WEEK: River flooding cresting today for most rivers
- SUNDAY: Snow potential
- NEXT WEEK: Single digit wind chills
RIVER LEVELS (AS OF 10 AM WEDNESDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge - Now: 25.93’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast River Rise: 26.3’ (This Afternoon)
- Ohio Lower Gauge - Now: 56.94’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast River Rise: 57.2’ (This Afternoon)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nice gap in the clouds right over WAVE Country to allow for lots of blue sky this midday!
Clouds are gathering all around us and will overtake the sky by the late afternoon. Temperatures are getting a nice jump thanks to the sun and highs should average out in the 60s.
Clouds will linger into Friday and Saturday with a few showers possible. All eyes remain on the Sunday system as it will contain rain and snow as it zips through our region. The track has not locked in at this point and the shifts make a difference when it comes to precipitation type and certainly on amounts. It remains a system of interest so I’d advise everyone to just monitor the forecast trends as the week unfolds.
Snow or not, it will turn colder next week with bitterly cold wind chills for a couple of the mornings. Get ready!
FORECAST
REST OF TODAY: Sunshine will surrender to clouds, warm. HIGH: 66°
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers (20%). LOW: 34°
THURSDAY: Scattered showers (30%), rain may mix with sleet at times. A chilly day. HIGH: 42°
IN THE APP
- Ohio River Levels & Forecast (Upper & Lower)
- Traffic Map: Updated incidents and delays
- WEATHER BLOG: Detailed look at Sunday’s Setup
RIVER FLOOD IMPACT
UPPER GAUGE – NOW 25.93’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 26.3’ Today
32’ 2nd Street is floodgate is closed.
30’ Utica Pike floods at Duffy’s Landing in Jeffersonville.
29’ Parts of Utica IN flood. Third Street ramp off of I-64 closes. 10th Streets is closed at floodgate.
28’ More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach area is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.
27’ River Road floods at many locations from 3rd St. to Glenview. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Rd. floods at Mellwood Ave. Riverside Dr. floods at many locations.
26’ Mockingbird Valley Rd. floods south of Mellwood Ave.
24.5’ Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams St. and Witherspoon Rd. closes.
23’ Some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd St. to 8th St. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.
LOWER GAUGE – NOW 56.94’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 57.2’ Today
65’ Parts of US 31W (Dixie Highway) flood from I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) interchange to West Point KY. Riverfront parks in Clarksville and New Albany flood.
59’ Overbrook Rd. floods south of Lake Dreamland Rd.
58’ IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.
55’ Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point KY flood.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.